PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Police said Anthony Davis, 13, was located late Sunday night.

PREVIOUS COPY: Clearwater Police are searching for a missing 13 year old autistic boy who was last seen Sunday evening in the area of the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

Police said Anthony Davis was last seen wearing basketball shorts, a green shirt and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.