Live Now
Judiciary Committee begins deliberations on articles of impeachment

13-year-old accused of killing grandmother appears in court

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Javarick Henderson Jr. may be the youngest inmate in the Pinellas County Jail.

Deputies transported him from the juvenile detention center to the county jail on Tuesday afternoon. He made his first appearance before a judge in adult court this afternoon.

Henderson is charged with stabbing his own grandmother to death in her St. Petersburg home on Nov. 25. Prosecutors have not released a motive.

On Friday, a grand jury indicted Henderson on a first-degree murder charge and he will now be tried as an adult.

During his first court appearance, the judge called his name, read the charge and appointed the public defender. The hearing lasted less than a minute.

His next court date has not been set and no family members showed up in court on his behalf.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss