13-year-old accused of killing grandmother appears in court

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Javarick Henderson Jr. may be the youngest inmate in the Pinellas County Jail.

Deputies transported him from the juvenile detention center to the county jail on Tuesday afternoon. He made his first appearance before a judge in adult court this afternoon.

Henderson is charged with stabbing his own grandmother to death in her St. Petersburg home on Nov. 25. Prosecutors have not released a motive.

On Friday, a grand jury indicted Henderson on a first-degree murder charge and he will now be tried as an adult.

During his first court appearance, the judge called his name, read the charge and appointed the public defender. The hearing lasted less than a minute.

His next court date has not been set and no family members showed up in court on his behalf.