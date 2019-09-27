13-year-old student sets backpack on fire in bathroom stall, arrested for arson

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 13-year-old student has been arrested for arson after he set a backpack on fire in a bathroom stall today.
Police say the incident happened around 12:26 p.m. at John Hopkins Middle School.
St. Pete Fire Rescue responded to put the fire out. While the fire caused minimal damage, there was a great deal of smoke and the school was evacuated. No one was injured as a cause of the fire.
Editor’s Note: The article has been changed to reflect the student is 13 years old, not 12.
