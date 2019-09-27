13-year-old student sets backpack on fire in bathroom stall, arrested for arson

DURHAM, NC – MAY 10: A private men’s bathroom is offered at Bull McCabes Irish Pub on May 10, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. Debate over transgender bathroom access spreads nationwide as the U.S. Department of Justice countersues North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory from enforcing the provisions of House Bill 2 that dictate what bathrooms […]

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 13-year-old student has been arrested for arson after he set a backpack on fire in a bathroom stall today.

Police say the incident happened around 12:26 p.m. at John Hopkins Middle School.

St. Pete Fire Rescue responded to put the fire out. While the fire caused minimal damage, there was a great deal of smoke and the school was evacuated. No one was injured as a cause of the fire.

Editor’s Note: The article has been changed to reflect the student is 13 years old, not 12.

