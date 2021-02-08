12-year-old Pinellas Co. middle school student arrested following shooting threat

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 12-year-old Pinellas County middle school student has been arrested for threatening a shooting at school.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, school resource deputies were contacted about

a threat made by a student on Snapchat at Seminole Middle School. According to investigators, a 12-year-old boy a SnapChat to other students saying, “Can’t wait to see what happens today at school” followed by 12 green pistols. That statement was followed by, “Here’s a hint.”

The sheriff’s office said investigators and school administrators removed the student from class and he later admitted to sending the Snapchat. He said he was upset about a recent break-up and didn’t mean what he said.

The boy was arrested and transported to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center. He is charged with false report concerning the use of firearms.

Deputies made contact with the boy’s parents who advised he does not have access to any firearms.