PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night after a 911 caller reported shots fired at the Childs Park Recreation and Fitness Center in St. Petersburg.

Officers were called to the park, near the intersection of 13th Avenue South and 11th Avenue South, where they saw several children run from the area.

Upon arrival, an officer found a 12-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was treated for her non-life-threatening injury.

Authorities said they have not arrested any suspects. An investigation is ongoing.

