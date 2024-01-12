PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 12-year-old girl was arrested on Friday for sending messages to two other students about conducting a school shooting at Azalea Middle School, according to deputies.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office approached the girl and her mother, where the girl admitted to sending the messages through Instagram, but claimed that she wasn’t being serious.

The girl was arrested and charged with written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting. She was taken to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.

Anyone with any information on threats is asked to contact the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office at 727-582-6200 or through getfortifyfl.com.