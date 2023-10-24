CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A 12-year-old Clearwater student has been accused of threatening another student with a knife at a bus stop, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

The student, a sixth grader at Oak Grove Middle School, allegedly went home and got an 8-inch kitchen knife after was slapped by another student Tuesday morning at a bus stop along U.S. 19, police said.

The 12-year-old went back to the bus stop with the knife and allegedly told the student to “touch him again” and lifted his shirt to show the knife in his shorts, according to police. The student got on the bus to school, and another student told school officials about the knife.

“Thankfully, a student saw something and said something,” Police Chief Eric Gandy said in a statement. “That’s what we always try to teach people, and this student absolutely did the right thing by telling someone at school. We were able to avert potential further issues once we became aware of the situation.”

The 12-year-old was charged with possession of a weapon on school property and improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon, according to police. He was taken to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.