TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 12-year-old cancer survivor who had his leg amputated recently bonded with Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s rescue dolphins.

Kameron Fickett and his family traveled to Clearwater from Maine, thanks to Make-A-Wish.

It was Kameron’s dream to visit the aquarium after seeing “Dolphin Tale” and being inspired by late dolphin “Winter” and her prosthetic tail. Kameron survived osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer.

“For a year after Kameron had his amputation on his leg, he couldn’t look at his scar, couldn’t look at his leg at all. He’s always putting his socks on, always looking up, always had to wear pants,” said his father, Don Fickett. “When we saw ‘Dolphin’s Tale’ and we showed him that you don’t have to be scared of it, it’s your body, it’s what you got. You have to proud be of what you’ve got and you’re still with us, and that was a big turning point.”

Though Winter passed away in November 2021 after a battle with intestinal issues, Kameron enjoyed getting up close and personal with other dolphins, like CMA resident Nicholas, who was rescued more than 20 years ago.

“My kids will definitely remember this for a lifetime… It’ll definitely be something they tell their kids, I’m sure,” Don said.