PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Twelve abandoned kittens in a carrier were recently rescued from a Dunedin Park.

According to a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, deputies responded and took the kittens to the sheriff’s office North District station lobby, where the cats “took over.”

Deputies then got in contact with Suncoast Animal League, who said the kittens appear to be around four to five weeks old.

The kittens are currently being fostered and will be available for adoption after they are 12 weeks old, having completed a medical program, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office directed those interested in adopting the kittens to the Suncoast Animal League.