PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — An 11-year-old boy from Lutz died after being hit by a pickup truck driving on the sidewalk on Sunday.

According to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck pulling a boat trailer was heading north on US-19 south of Grand Cypress Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m. when traffic began to slow down. The pickup swerved to avoid hitting another car and traveled onto the shoulder of the road.

FHP said the car then hit a child on a bicycle that was riding in the opposite direction on the sidewalk. The 11-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the pickup was a 21-year-old man from Tampa. He and his 57-year-old passenger were not hurt in the crash.