11-year-old boy dies, 3 others injured in St. Pete crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – An 11-year-old boy has died following a crash in St. Petersburg, according to police.
The St. Petersburg Police Department says the crash involved two cars at the intersection of 15th Avenue South and 34th Street South.
Two adults and another child were injured in the crash, police say.
Officers are currently conducting an investigation. No other information has been released at this time.
