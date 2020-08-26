11 Pinellas Co. classrooms under quarantine orders after 2 students test positive for COVID-19

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Eleven Pinellas County Schools classrooms are now under quarantine orders from the Florida Department of Health after a couple of students tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the school district’s Tuesday COVID-19 report, a student tested positive at Carwise Middle School and another tested positive at the Pinellas Academy of Math and Science Charter School.

Seven classrooms at Carwise Middle and four classrooms at the charter school are now under quarantine.

The school district also noted a student at Clearwater High School also tested positive, however, no quarantine orders were issued since the student was never on campus.

On Monday, PCS reported a total of six cases of coronavirus, three students and three employees.

The affected places included:

Carwise Middle School

Northeast High School

Pinellas Park Elementary School

Shore Acres Elementary School

Walter Pownall Service Center

