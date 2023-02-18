ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The 10th annual Localtopia kicked off at 10 a.m. in St. Petersburg.

It’s a community celebration of all things local at Williams Park.

Patrick Dukes is one of the over 300 vendors at this year’s Localtopia.

“I thought I knew barbeque until I went to Kansas City, Dukes said. “When I was growing up, we just grilled.”

“I never tasted smoked ribs,” he continued. “I never had ribs that was rubbed, and that kind of just changed my life.”

So he made his own rub, and “Duke of Ribs” was born.

Dukes’ wife, Joia, says they serve “ribs, chicken, brisket, pulled pork, mac and cheese, baked beans, [and] coleslaw.”

Now, they have the opportunity to share their creations with the St. Petersburg community.

But they’re not the only ones.

Joe Polidori parked his truck for Localtopia showcasing his Italian-inspired wraps

But it isn’t all about food.

The idea is to build a thriving local economy.

“This is what really gets your name out there,” Polidori said. “Big days like this, 50,000 people, it’s a good day for everyone right?”.

“As our city continues to grow, we need more members of our community committed to preserve our local vibe before we completely lose what makes St. Pete unique,” said Keep Saint Petersburg Local Founder Olga Bof. “Our local businesses have endured so much the past few years, and with a recession looming, it has never been more important to support local than right now, more than ever before.”