ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police are offering a $10,000 reward for answers in a hit-and-run that killed a 70-year-old woman Wednesday.

At about 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 3, Karen Moorefield was walking across 22nd Avenue North near 41st Street when a maroon or red Cadillac SRX SUV hit her, investigators said.

The SUV fled the scene after the crash.

Officers said they found the vehicle this weekend, but they did not find the driver.

As such, they are asking anyone with information on the incident or who saw to call St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780.