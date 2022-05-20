ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 100 Deadliest Days are right around the corner.

The Florida Department of Transportation said the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is when fatal teen crashes increase drastically.

St. Petersburg police want parents to talk to their teen drivers this summer.

“I just want to convey to parents how serious it is for them to have a conversation with their children about the dangers of driving, distracted driving and speeding,” Sergeant Michael Schade said.

The FDOT reported more then 7,000 teens have died during the summer period in the last 12 years.

“Historically for us the summer months are busier than the non-summer months,” Sgt. Schade said. “So just on a historical trend we expect it to be worse.”

The city of St. Pete has already seen its fair share of fatal crashes in the last five months, as they struggle to lower the amount of accidents at some of their deadliest intersections.

“We’re at 18 fatal crashes this year,” Sgt. Schade said.

He fears that number is only going to grow.

“We’re on pace to another bad year unfortunately,” he said.

For more information about how to talk to your teen about driving safety, you can go to the FDOT website’s 100 Deadliest Days of Summer page.