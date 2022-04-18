ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Speaking from the steps of city hall, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch touted his achievements during his first 100 days in office on Monday morning.

“This is an important time in our city,” said Welch. “It’s an opportunity to reflect on who we are, to understand our history and culture, develop a clear-eyed consensus on the opportunities and challenges facing us, and develop impactful plans or opportunity agendas to build a path for progress for every St. Pete resident, worker, visitor, and stakeholder.”

Welch talked about best practices for fighting homelessness, plans for the redevelopment of the Tropicana Field site, and what his administration is doing about “soaring home prices and rapidly rising rents.”

“We increased the amount of incentives to developers, but we did so with key stipulations that make additional funds available only if the developer sells too low- or moderate-income individuals and families,” Welch said about one of the solutions he presented.

Welch spoke hours before the presentation of a “transformative gift” to USF-St. Petersburg that would “aid our city in expanding FinTech innovation.”

Welch also spoke about the effort to keep the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, and called the Tropicana Field site “our most valuable and storied redevelopment opportunity in generations.”

He promised to select a developer by June 30.

