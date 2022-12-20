TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured a 10-year-old boy on a bicycle Tuesday morning.

According to police, the boy was riding his bicycle in the 1700 block of 52nd Avenue North around 8:30 a.m.

At that time, a vehicle traveling east on 52nd Avenue North hit the child near the intersection of 52nd Avenue North and 17th Street North.

Police said the vehicle stopped momentarily, then sped away. It was described as possibly a white Chevy Cruze.

The boy, who attends nearby Sexton Elementary School, was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the vehicle are

asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.