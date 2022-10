Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, FL. (WFLA) — A 10-year-old boy was hit by a car on Wednesday evening, the St. Peterburg Police Department said.

The child was hit on 72nd Avenue between 1st and 2nd Streets just before 6:30 p.m., investigators said.

Police said the boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a children’s hospital.

The driver stopped and remained at the scene until officers arrived, police said.

No other information was made available.