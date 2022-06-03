PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Ten films are being produced in Pinellas County and the most recent is set to wrap.

“The Soulmate Search” will wrap at the Innisbrook Golf & Spa Resort this weekend.

All tens films are being produced by Danny Roth and David Yates, with incentives from Visit St. Pete Clearwater and Film Commissioner Tony Armer and CEO Steve Hayes, the Tourism Development Council and the Board of County Commissioners.

Each film is scripted in the county and will promote tourism.

The most recent storyline was described as follows:

“Though they are very different people, Ellen and Will are both successful in their own paths: Ellen is an increasingly popular artist and Will is a high-powered lawyer with his family firm. The only area they haven’t found success is in their love lives. When they both sign on with a mysterious and exclusive matchmaking agency called Eternity and then proceed to get matched up, they end up on a wild new adventure they didn’t sign up for. Will they be able to see past their differences to find true love?“

Each film will have a different air date, to be determined.

The first film, “DOA at the PTA” will air Saturday on Lifetime.