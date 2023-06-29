CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A 1-year-old boy is in critical condition after Clearwater officials said he was found unresponsive in a swimming pool Thursday.

Clearwater police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a report of an unresponsive child around 6:15 p.m. in the 200 block of North Highland Avenue.

Officials said the boy, who is almost 2 years old, was taken to Morton Plant Hospital for treatment and is in critical condition.

No other information was made available.

The investigation is ongoing.