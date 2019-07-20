1 year later, stand your ground shooting victim is remembered at Clearwater celebration

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater shooting case that re-ignited the “stand your ground” debate, is exactly one year old.

On this day in 2018, Michael Drejka shot Markeis McGlockton outside the “Circle A” store on Sunset Point Road.

With candles in hands and voice raised, supporters of McGlockton marched from the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, down the same road.

Earlier, at the celebration service inside the church, his mother wept as she spoke about her son. The year since his death has not healed her heart.

His father, Michael McGlockton, said his four young children don’t yet understand what happened.

“Growing up I mean I really didn’t have no problems with him at all. But he was a good kid. Once he had his kids, I mean he blossomed into a perfect, a perfect man,” Michael said.

July 19, 2018, Michael Drejka argued with Britany Jacobs, Markeis’ girlfriend, about her parking in a handicapped spot.

McGlockton is seen on store security cameras, confronting Drejka, shoving him to the ground, then Drejka pulled out a handgun and shot McGlockton in the chest.

At the celebration event, artwork created by McGlockton was on display.

“He was an artist. He was a family man. He was a son. He was a partner. He was a father and think that we focus so much on the tragedy of his life that we are not focused on the beauty of his life,” said Michele Rayner-Goolsby, the McGlockton family attorney.

A year after a single shot supercharged the “stand your ground” debate, the family is waiting.

“We are still here. We’re not going anywhere, that until we see justice for Markeis and his killing,” said Rayner-Goolsby.

Barring any delays, which are entirely possible, Michael Drejka will stand trial in a month.