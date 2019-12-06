1  of  2
1 woman dead, another injured following stabbing in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – One woman has died from her injuries and another woman has been hospitalized after being stabbed in St. Petersburg.

According to St. Pete police, they were called to 22nd Avenue North and 53rd Street around noon where a man reportedly stabbed two women.

Police say they arrested a suspect leaving the scene on a bicycle.

There is no word on the severity of the second woman’s injuries.

Because of the investigation, 22nd Ave. North remains closed between 52nd St. and 55th St.

Please check back for the latest updates.

