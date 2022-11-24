DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — Fire officials are investigating a house fire in Dunedin that sent a person to the hospital on Thursday.

Dunedin Fire Rescue said they were called to 1695 Lakeview Lane in Palm Lake Village Apartments at 9:10 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find the building engulfed in flames. They said a person was found laying outside of the apartment and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

A second person was treated at the site of the fire and released.

Dunedin Fire Rescue said they have requested the State Fire Marshal investigate the fire.