1 person killed in St. Petersburg motorcycle crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is dead following a motorcycle crash Saturday night in St Petersburg.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the crash happened along on 58th Street North and 29th Avenue North.

Detectives say for unknown reasons 31-year-old Kevin Daigle’s motorcycle brakes locked.

Daigle was thrown to the ground and was transported to St. Petersburg General Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:24 p.m.

Daigle was not wearing a helmet and alcohol was a factor in this crash.