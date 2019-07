ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St.Petersburg Policer Officer was involved in a crash on the westbound on-ramp from Martin Luther King Street South to I-175 that left one person injured.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash, a Ford Fusion, and Ford F150.

The crash is causing major traffic back-ups as the on-ramp will remain closed until about 6 P.M.

The westbound on-ramp from MLK St. S. to I-175 is closed due to an accident investigation. Minor injuries.

Avoid area through 6 p.m. #stpetepd investigating pic.twitter.com/vKKfITurRQ — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) July 24, 2019

The driver of the Ford Fusion was transported with minor injuries. No one else was injured.