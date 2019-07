PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A number of people escaped a fire that broke out on a boat that was docked in John’s Pass Marina on Friday. One injury was reported, according to officials.

The Pinellas County Fire Rescue responded after the boat caught fire at a dock on 1 Key Capri. It was later released from the dock.

Officials said everyone on the boat made it to safety, but one person was hurt. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.