TAMPA (WFLA) – Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue are on the scene of a crash with “serious injuries,” according to authorities.

Officials said the crash occurred around 5:22 p.m. on Belcher Road north of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue said one person was flown to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg as a trauma alert while fire medics were evaluating multiple other people for potential injuries on the scene.

