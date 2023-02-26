TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Land O’Lakes man was arrested after he caused a deadly three-vehicle crash that killed a Tampa man early Sunday morning, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said at about 2:45 a.m., Alexander John Hoffman, 29, was driving at a high speed north on I-275 near Milepost 36 when he crashed into the back of an SUV.

Troopers said the SUV ended up spinning and hit the outside barrier before catching on fire.

After the initial collision, Hoffman’s car ended up hitting another SUV — which came to a controlled stop, according to the FHP.

Troopers said a passenger in the first SUV, a 41-year-old Tampa man, died in the crash while the driver suffered minor injuries.

The vehicle belonging to Alexander John Hoffman, who the FHP said was driving under the influence at the time of the crash. (Credit: Florida Highway Patrol)

No injuries were reported in the third vehicle.

Hoffman was taken into custody on charges of DUI, DUI property damage, DUI manslaughter, and vehicular homicide.