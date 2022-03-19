PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was killed Saturday evening at a senior living center in Pinellas County, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

Authorities said a fire broke out at Noble Senior living in Lealman, killing one person. Fire crews did not immediately release any information about the victim or how the fire started.

Officials told 8 On Your Side the scene is still active.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.