CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Dunedin man was arrested after a deadly crash in Clearwater late Thursday night, according to police.

Clearwater police said at 11:23 p.m., Bryant Mendoza, 46, drove his Jeep Grand Cherokee through a closed construction zone in the northbound lanes of US-19.

According to a press release, Mendoza crashed into a parked crane, resulting in the death of his 37-year-old female passenger.

A witness told police the driver was speeding at the time, officers said.

The Clearwater Police Department said the northbound lanes of US-19 were closed for several hours while the investigation was in progress.

After the crash, Mendoza was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg for minor injuries. Police said he was later booked into the Pinellas County Jail on charges of DUI manslaughter and

vehicular homicide.