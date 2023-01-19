LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was killed and a woman was critically injured after a motorcycle crash on Thursday evening.

Largo police said a motorcyclist struck a Chevy car in the area of Missouri Avenue and Bayview Drive.

Investigators said the car made a left turn into the motorcycle’s path and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Two people on the motorcycle, a man and a woman, were taken to a hospital.

The man later died due to his injuries. Police said the woman, who was driving the motorcycle, is in critical condition.

No other information was immediately available.