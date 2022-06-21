ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A person was hospitalized with serious injuries after a boat hit some rocks

and a seawall in St. Petersburg, according to fire and rescue.

St. Petersburg Fire and Rescue said the crash happened near Park Street North.

SPFR responded to 4th Avenue North and Sunset Drive North around 3 p.m. where they said they found two people on the 15-foot boat involved in the crash.

One person had serious injuries and was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg Trauma Emergency Room in critical condition. The other person had minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by Florida Fish and Wildlife.