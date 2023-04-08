ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Four people and a dog were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after their boat capsized off Coquina Key on Saturday.

Coast Guardsman from Sector St. Petersburg responded to the incident at around 7 p.m., according to a USCG Twitter post. Coquina Key is located along Tampa Bay between Pinellas Point and downtown St. Petersburg.

Photos provided by the Coast Guard showed a good Samaritan helping a person and white dog who were still in the water. Only the very top of the boat’s roof was visible.

The Coast Guard said one person was hurt in the capsizing and its cause is still under investigation. As of Saturday evening, the boat was still in the water, awaiting salvage.