ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — One person is in the hospital after their home caught on fire at around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said.

The incident happened on the 4900 block of 16th Avenue North where a heavy fire was discovered on the side of the house.

Officials said the resident was home at the time and only suffered minor injuries.

They were taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation in stable condition.

Fire crews extinguished the fire, but the home has significant damage.

The incident is under investigation.