1 hospitalized after St. Pete motorcycle crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said one person was hospitalized after a crash involving a motorcycle in St. Petersburg.

The collision occurred in the 3000 block of 66th Street at about 11:15 p.m.

Police said the victim was rushed to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, but their condition is unknown.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

