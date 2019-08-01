1 hospitalized after St. Pete motorcycle crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said one person was hospitalized after a crash involving a motorcycle in St. Petersburg.
The collision occurred in the 3000 block of 66th Street at about 11:15 p.m.
Police said the victim was rushed to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, but their condition is unknown.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
