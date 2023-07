PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas Park police investigated a shooting that happened at a “large party” overnight, according to a police official.

Police said the shooting happened on 99th Avenue.

One person was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

As of this report, no arrests have been made.

“Unfortunately no one [at the] scene has cooperated with the investigation,” the official said.