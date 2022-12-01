TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were hospitalized as a precaution after a fire consumed a mobile home in Seminole early Thursday morning.

At about 5:45 a.m., the Seminole Fire Rescue Department responded to a fire at a mobile home in the 7100 block of 105th Lane North.

An agency spokeswoman said two women and a dog evacuated the home before their arrival.

The women were both taken to an area hospital as a precaution, but no serious injuries were reported.

Source: City of Seminole Fire Rescue Department

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control, but the mobile home sustained heavy damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.