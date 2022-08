TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person suffered minor injuries after a fire broke out at mobile home in Dunedin, officials said.

Firefighters were dispatched to a double-wide mobile home in the 27500 block of U.S. Highway 19 early Wednesday morning and found the building filled with smoke and flames.

Officials said the fire was extinguished and one resident was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.