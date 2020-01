CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – One person was hospitalized after a house caught fire in Clearwater on Tuesday.

The fire broke out at a home in the 2500 block of Redwood Way around 8 a.m.

Officials said the Clearwater Fire Rescue responded and quickly put out the blaze.

One person inside the home was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital for treatment. Their current condition is unknown.

Further information was not immediately available.

LATEST STORIES: