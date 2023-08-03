LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Largo Police Department is conducting a death investigation.

A media release from Largo police on Thursday gave few details about the death, which occurred in the Vonn Road area.

A person has been detained in connection to the investigation, but they have not been publicly identified. Police said there is no threat to the public.

