PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person is dead after a house went up in flames in the 4700 block of 12th Avenue North in St. Petersburg at around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The home was found with smoke coming from all sides by the time St. Petersburg Fire Rescue arrived.

When crews entered the home, they found a deceased person. Their identity has not been released at this time.

Fire rescue removed the victim from the home.

The incident is still under investigation.