1 dead in Pinellas County house fire

BELLEAIR BLUFFS, Fla. (WFLA) — One person died when a three-story home caught fire in Belleair Bluffs Monday morning, firefighters said.

Firefighters said a total of three people were in the home when it caught fire around 2 a.m. Two people had to be evacuated and one was transported to Largo Medical Center where they later died.

A dog was also rescued from the flames.

Firefighters said 25% of the home was damaged in the second-alarm fire.

