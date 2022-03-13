1 dead after St. Pete pedestrians get hit by car while crossing road

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The woman stabbed the victim in his neck after the pair began to engage in sexual activity, police say. (Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man died Saturday night after he and a woman were both hit by a car, according to police.

St. Petersburg police said Austin Keene, 23, of Largo was driving east on 62nd Avenue North at 10:30 p.m.

According to officers, Keene didn’t see Sean Lee Lewis, 52, and Michelle Ann Lewis, 53, as they crossed the avenue and hit them both.

Sean Lewis died at the scene while Michelle Lewis was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg for serious injuries. Police said her condition has been stabilized.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Next Five

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss