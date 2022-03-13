1 dead after St. Pete pedestrians get hit by car while crossing road

The woman stabbed the victim in his neck after the pair began to engage in sexual activity, police say. (Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man died Saturday night after he and a woman were both hit by a car, according to police.

St. Petersburg police said Austin Keene, 23, of Largo was driving east on 62nd Avenue North at 10:30 p.m.

According to officers, Keene didn’t see Sean Lee Lewis, 52, and Michelle Ann Lewis, 53, as they crossed the avenue and hit them both.

Sean Lewis died at the scene while Michelle Lewis was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg for serious injuries. Police said her condition has been stabilized.

The incident is still under investigation.