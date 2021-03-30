1 dead after shooting at St. Pete home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was shot to death in front of a St. Petersburg home Tuesday afternoon.

St. Petersburg police said they were called to a home near the intersection of Fargo Street South and 13th Avenue South for a report of shots fired just before 4 p.m.

Police say an adult man was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

According to police, a suspect is not in custody and an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Petersburg police at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.