PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – One person is dead after a fire at a Palm Harbor gas station, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, it happened at the Circle K on East Lake Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a gas pump and a vehicle engulfed in flames.

The incident is under investigation by the State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

