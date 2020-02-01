1 dead after car crashes into back of Beall’s in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – One person has died after a car crashed into the back wall of a Beall’s department store in St. Petersburg, police say.

According to St. Petersburg police, a minivan drove into the back of the store around 2:16 p.m. Saturday. The Beall’s is a part of a shopping center located at 7899 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Courtesy: News Channel 8’s photographer Joseph Brown

Police say the driver, an adult male, was the only one in the van and died at the scene. No one else was injured inside the store. No other vehicle was involved in the crash.

The Beall’s store has been closed due to the damage.

No other information has been released at this time.

