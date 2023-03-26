PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people died and two others were injured after a three-vehicle crash on Sunday night.

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, the crash occurred at US 19, just north of Gateway Centre Boulevard.

Officers responded to the crash at about 7:36 p.m.

Pinellas Park police said Roberto Rodriguez, 25, was driving his white Nissan Rogue when he crossed over the median and crashed head-on into a Toyota RAV4.

According to police, a Chrysler that was driving behind the RAV4 was also involved in the crash.

The traffic homicide report said Rodriguez was killed at the scene. A passenger in the RAV4, identified as 66-year-old Kim Nguyen, also died after being taken to a hospital.

The drivers of the RAV4 and the Chrysler were also hospitalized after the crash, although the RAV4’s driver suffered more serious injuries, according to officers.

It is not yet known why Rodriguez ended up crossing over the median.