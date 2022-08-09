PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died and two others were injured in a six-vehicle crash in Pinellas County On Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on County Road 296 and 97th Street North.

A 55-year-old St. Pete man was traveling eastbound on County Road 296. Three vehicles were stopped at the intersection of 97th Street North. Two other vehicles were slowing for the stopped vehicles, FHP said.

Troopers said the 55-year-old driver failed to stop and hit another car, resulting in a chain reaction crash.

The 55-year-old driver died at the scene of the crash. Two of the other drivers suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.