1 dead, 2 homes damaged after camper catches fire in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA)—One person has died after a camper caught fire in Pinellas Park early Friday morning, authorities said.

The fire broke out in a 5th wheel camper that was parked near some mobile homes in the 3900 block of 78th Avenue North.

Officials said the fire spread to two neighboring mobile homes and melted some of the siding. Three people were displaced, and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

“We’ve had to cut the power just for safety and then let the city come out and make sure it’s safe for the individuals to live in, but at this time we’ll help them get placed,” said Pinellas Park Deputy Fire Chief Rob Angell.

The person who died has not been identified. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

LATEST STORIES: