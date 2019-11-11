1 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – One person is dead and another has serious injuries after a car crash in Clearwater on Monday.

The crash happened just before noon at the intersection of Fort Harrison Avenue and Woodlawn Street.

Clearwater police say two vehicles were involved in the crash. Officers confirm one person has died. Another has been flown to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and is listed as a trauma alert.

Clearwater police and firefighters are at the scene and have shut down the intersection while they investigate. Police say the intersection will remain shut down for hours and are asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

